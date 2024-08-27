FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup: Kyrgyzstan vs. China
Chen Yanping of China drives the ball during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Jiaxin(1st L) of China vies with Kamila Urmambetova (2nd L) of Kyrgyzstan during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Liu Xiaohan, Chen Yanping, Wang Jiaxin and Li Yuqian (from L to R) of China pose before the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Evelina Mazikina (rear) of Kyrgyzstan shoots during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Li Yuqian (rear) of China vies with Kamila Urmambetova of Kyrgyzstan during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Li Yuqian (front) of China competes during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Liu Xiaohan (top) of China shoots during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Liu Xiaohan (L) of China competes during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Karina Kadyrova (1st L) of Kyrgyzstan vies with Liu Xiaohan (2nd L) of China during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Nelli Arfelevna Talantbekova (L) of Kyrgyzstan vies with Chen Yanping of China during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Jiaxin (2nd R) of China vies with Nelli Arfelevna Talantbekova (1st R) of Kyrgyzstan during the women's Pool C match between Kyrgyzstan and China at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
