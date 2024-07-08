2024 California Classic NBA Summer League: China vs. Sacramento Kings 1

Xinhua) 08:52, July 08, 2024

Yang Hansen (L) of China goes for a layup during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's coach Guo Shiqiang reacts during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. of Sacramento Kings 1 reacts after dunking during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Liao Sanning of China breaks through during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. of Sacramento Kings 1 competes during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Isaac Jones (R) of Sacramento Kings 1 competes during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (top) of Sacramento Kings 1 dunks during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. of Sacramento Kings 1 dunks during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (C) of Sacramento Kings 1 competes during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (R) of Sacramento Kings 1 vies with Zhu Junlong of China during the match between China and Sacramento Kings 1 at the 2024 California Classic NBA Summer League at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento, the United States, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)