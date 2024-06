In pics: friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears

Xinhua) 13:07, June 27, 2024

Damian Xavier Chongqui (L) of Macao Black Bears breaks through during a friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Niven Antone Glover (C) of Macao Black Bears competes during a friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Myles Justin Carter (R) of Macao Black Bears goes for a lay-up during a friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Myles Justin Carter (R) of Macao Black Bears goes for a lay-up during a friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Acting head coach Guo Shiqiang (R) of China's men's national basketball team talks to players during a friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Jiao Boqiao (R) of China's men's national basketball team competes during a friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Yang Hansen of China's men's national basketball team shoots during a friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Sedrick Lee Barrefield (L) of Macao Black Bears goes for a lay-up during a friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Zhao Jiayi (L) of China's men's national basketball team competes during a friendly match between China's men's national basketball team and Macao Black Bears in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)