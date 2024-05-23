Hangzhou of China to host FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Final

Xinhua) 09:48, May 23, 2024

MIES, Switzerland, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, will host the fifth edition of the 3x3 Women's Series Final on September 7-8, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced here on Wednesday.

This is the first time Hangzhou hosts the flagship women's pro circuit event after the 2023 Asian Games was successfully staged here.

"The selection of Hangzhou as the host city for the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Final is a significant milestone, underlining our commitment to expanding the women's game and enhancing its visibility worldwide," said Alex Sanchez, Managing Director of FIBA 3x3.

"With its proven capability in hosting major international sports events, Hangzhou provides the perfect backdrop for the pinnacle of women's 3x3 basketball," he added.

The top seven teams of the regular season, as well as China, will compete for the title after 20-stop series is concluded. The total prize money is over 1.4 million U.S. dollars.

The event was established in 2019 with the world top women's professional 3x3 basketball teams competing. France won the inaugural title in 2019 while Germany won in 2021. Canada is seeking for the third title in a row after winning in 2022 and 2023.

