CBA Roundup: Shanghai dominate Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:51, March 29, 2024

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Sharks secured a commanding 115-93 victory over the Xinjiang Flying Tigers at home in Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) action on Thursday night.

The absence of Xinjiang's key forward Qi Lin, due to a fever, proved to be a significant setback for the team. Losing crucial firepower, Xinjiang found themselves trailing early in the game as Shanghai initiated a 13-0 run.

From that point onward, Shanghai maintained control of the game. In the second quarter, Shanghai's Li Hongquan and Liu Zhengqing consecutively sank three-pointers from the baseline, leaving Xinjiang struggling on the offensive end. By halftime, Shanghai had established a 13-point lead.

In the second half, Xinjiang's offense continued to lack coherence, repeatedly falling victim to Shanghai's steals converted into fast breaks. Following a fast-break dunk by Dwayne Bacon, the point difference widened to 21 points, leaving little doubt about the outcome of the game. Bacon emerged as the top scorer of the game, tallying 27 points.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the Liaoning Flying Leopards smashed the Sichuan Blue Whales 101-82, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls won over the Ningbo Rockets 116-100, the Shandong Heroes overcame the Fujian Sturgeons 115-98, the Shenzhen Leopards beat the Jiangsu Dragons 89-77, and the Qingdao Eagles won over the Beijing Royal Fighters 120-113.

