CBA Roundup: Qingdao triumphs over Ningbo, Shanxi smashes Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:20, March 26, 2024

JINAN, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Qingdao Eagles, who had just ended their three-game losing streak, defeated the Ningbo Rockets 113-96, while the Shanxi Loongs beat the Sichuan Blue Whales 117-77 at home in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Monday.

In a nail-biting showdown between Ningbo and Qingdao, the game unfolded with gripping intensity. Right from the tip-off, Ningbo showcased their formidable attacking prowess. However, it was Yang Hansen of Qingdao who asserted dominance in the paint, teaming up with Myles Powell to exchange baskets, giving Qingdao a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Ningbo fought hard to narrow the deficit and even managed to tie the score momentarily. However, Qingdao's players maintained stellar individual performances. Powell racked up 10 points, including a crucial three-pointer. As the first half concluded, Qingdao held a 59-51 lead.

The second half saw Ningbo launch a fierce comeback. However, Qingdao quickly retaliated, with Powell once again shining bright. In the final quarter, despite an outstanding performance from Arslan who scored 11 points for Ningbo, their shooting accuracy noticeably declined. Meanwhile, Qingdao's resilience soared. In the end, Qingdao triumphed over Ningbo with a commanding 113-96 victory.

In another game, Shanxi's Yuan Shuai aided his team by a 20-point performance. Shanxi asserted dominance in the first half by a formidable 25 points. As the game progressed into the second half, Sichuan's repeated errors paved the way for Shanxi to put an end to their losing streak, while also extending their opponents' losing streak to 18 consecutive defeats.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)