Highlights of CBA 10th round matches

Xinhua) 07:21, November 16, 2023

Taruike Jianiyou (Bottom) of Beijing ducks competes during the 10th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Beijing Ducks at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Grant Riller (L) of Beijing Royal Fighters holds the ball during the 10th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Beijing Ducks at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Shannon Evans II (R) of Beijing ducks goes for a basket during the 10th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Beijing Ducks at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Taruike Jianiyou (front R) of Beijing ducks competes during the 10th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Beijing Ducks at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Kyle Fogg (3rd R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 10th round match between Tianjin Pioneers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, north China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Kyle Fogg (2nd R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards breaks through during the 10th round match between Tianjin Pioneers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, north China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

David James (C) of Tianjin Pioneers vies for the ball during the 10th round match between Tianjin Pioneers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, north China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Noah Vonleh (C) of Shanghai Sharks competes during the 10th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Shanghai Sharks at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Noah Vonleh (C) of Shanghai Sharks competes during the 10th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Shanghai Sharks at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Myles Powell (R) of Qingdao Eagles holds the ball during the 10th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Shanghai Sharks at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Noah Vonleh (R) of Shanghai Sharks competes during the 10th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Shanghai Sharks at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)