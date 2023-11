Euroleague basketball Round 8 match: Crvena Zvezda vs. Fenerbahce

Xinhua) 10:26, November 15, 2023

Crvena Zvezda's Luka Mitrovic dunks during Round 8 match between Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Euroleague basketball in Belgrade, Serbia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Crvena Zvezda's Milos Teodosic (R) vies with Fenerbahce's Georgios Papagiannis during Round 8 match between Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Euroleague basketball in Belgrade, Serbia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Fenerbahce's Scottie Wilbekin (R) vies with Crvena Zvezda's Rokas Giedraitis during Round 8 match between Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Euroleague basketball in Belgrade, Serbia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Crvena Zvezda's head coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos gestures during Round 8 match between Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Euroleague basketball in Belgrade, Serbia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Fenerbahce's head coach Dimitris Itoudis reacts during Round 8 match between Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Euroleague basketball in Belgrade, Serbia, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

