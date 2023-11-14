In pics: NBA regular season matches

Xinhua) 16:01, November 14, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo (C, front) of Milwaukee Bucks competes during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (front) of Milwaukee Bucks competes during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (L, front) of Milwaukee Bucks goes for a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

DeMar DeRozan (L) of Chicago Bulls passes the ball during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Zach LaVine (L) of Chicago Bulls goes for a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Torrey Craig (1st L) of Chicago Bulls vies with Khris Middleton (2nd R) of Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Torrey Craig (front) of Chicago Bulls grabs a rebound during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Damian Lillard (L, front) of Milwaukee Bucks goes for a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Zach LaVine (R) of Chicago Bulls shoots during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Coby White (C) of Chicago Bulls dunks during during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

DeMar DeRozan (L) of Chicago Bulls vies with Damian Lillard of Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (L, front) of Milwaukee Bucks passes the ball during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Gradey Dick (2nd R) of Toronto Raptors fights for a rebound with Deni Avdija (2nd L) of Washington Wizards during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Daniel Gafford (R) of Washington Wizards dunks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Pascal Siakam (L) of Toronto Raptors makes a layup during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Jakob Poeltl (3rd R) of Toronto Raptors fights for a rebound with Bilal Coulibaly (1st R) of Washington Wizards during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Chris Boucher (L) of Toronto Raptors dunks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Deni Avdija (L) of Washington Wizards makes a layup during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Jakob Poeltl (1st R) of Toronto Raptors vies with Daniel Gafford (2nd R) of Washington Wizards during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Jordan Poole (L) of Washington Wizards drives the ball during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Landry Shamet (L) of Washington Wizards makes a layup during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Kyle Kuzma (L) of Washington Wizards makes a layup during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

