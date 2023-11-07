Shanxi edges Beijing, Liaoning stays unbeaten

Xinhua) 14:11, November 07, 2023

Isaiah Taylor (1st L) of Shanxi Loongs goes for a lay-up during the 7th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Shanxi Loongs at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Shanxi Loongs edged the Beijing Royal Fighters 124-121 after an overtime, while the Liaoning Flying Leopards routed the Tianjin Pioneers 117-92 to stay unbeaten in the 2023-24 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league regular season on Monday.

Zou Yuchen scored the first points for Beijing, but was soon answered by Yuan Shuai's three-pointer. Zou pressed on to challenge Shanxi's defense and led a 6-0 run as Beijing built a 32-28 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Loongs' counter-offensive came quick in the second quarter. Spearheaded by Zhang Ning and Isaiah Taylor, Shanxi overtook Beijing and created a 6-point gap in only 3 minutes.

However, three-pointers from Liu Xiaoyu and Jin Xin lifted the morale of Beijing, with the two teams going for fierce offensives during the rest of the second quarter. As the quarter ended, Beijing regained the upper hand and widened the gap to 64-57.

The third quarter witnessed an exchange of points in tit-for-tat offensives. Despite the pressure from the Royal Fighters, the Loongs consolidated their defense and grabbed several points under the backboard.

Shanxi went all out in the last quarter with Isaiah Taylor leading a 10-0 run. The game was dragged into overtime after Kahlil Felder missed a three-pointer.

The tenacity of the Loongs finally prevailed in overtime, as Yuan Shuai and Ge Zhaobao put Shanxi in front 124-121 with only 11 seconds left. Felder missed his final three-pointer shot, only for the Loongs to embrace a breathtaking victory over the Royal Fighters.

Isaiah Taylor, Zhang Ning, Ge Zhaobao and Shi Weide combined for 88 points for Shanxi. Kahlil Felder grabbed 34 points and 12 rebounds for Beijing. Chen Guohao added 19 points and Jin Xin had 17.

Also on Monday, the Liaoning Flying Leopards crushed the Tianjin Pioneers 117-92. Zhang Zhenlin and Kyle Fogg had 22 and 20 points respectively for Liaoning, with Eric Moreland, Zhao Jiwei, and Han Dejun also scoring double-digits.

Tevin Mack of Tianjin Pioneers vies with Eric Moreland of Liaoning Flying Leopards during the 7th round match between Tianjin Pioneers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Kyle Fogg (R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 7th round match between Tianjin Pioneers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tevin Mack (L) of Tianjin Pioneers competes during the 7th round match between Tianjin Pioneers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)