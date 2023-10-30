Shaxi Town wins China's Village Basketball Competition

Xinhua) 09:12, October 30, 2023

GUIYANG, China, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Shaxi Town of Guangdong Province claimed the Village Basketball Competition of China (CunBA) title on Saturday, beating Dalang Town, also from Guangdong, 84-78 in the final.

The final was held on Saturday evening in Taipan Village, Taijiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

In the third-place playoff earlier on Saturday, Sanying Town from Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region beat Chuimatan Town from Gansu Province 82-58.

It was the first time for Shaxi Town's Ruan Jiazheng to visit Guizhou. He said he was impressed by the hospitality of local people and enjoyed playing basketball on the village court.

"Through the competition, I met with basketball teams from different places, which is a good opportunity to improve ourselves," said Ruan.

