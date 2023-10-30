Shaxi Town wins China's Village Basketball Competition
GUIYANG, China, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Shaxi Town of Guangdong Province claimed the Village Basketball Competition of China (CunBA) title on Saturday, beating Dalang Town, also from Guangdong, 84-78 in the final.
The final was held on Saturday evening in Taipan Village, Taijiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province.
In the third-place playoff earlier on Saturday, Sanying Town from Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region beat Chuimatan Town from Gansu Province 82-58.
It was the first time for Shaxi Town's Ruan Jiazheng to visit Guizhou. He said he was impressed by the hospitality of local people and enjoyed playing basketball on the village court.
"Through the competition, I met with basketball teams from different places, which is a good opportunity to improve ourselves," said Ruan.
Photos
Related Stories
- Village basketball competition finals commence in SW China's Guizhou
- Feature: Basketball enlightens villagers' life in SW China's Guizhou
- Philippines take gold, China settle for bronze in Asiad men's basketball
- China's Wang Lili named FIBA 3x3 Women's Series MVP
- Interview: CBA president Yao Ming vows to take responsibility after "failing" at home Asiad
- Interview: Djordjevic gives hopes for China's basketball future
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.