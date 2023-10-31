CBA Roundup: Fujian edge Shanghai, unbeaten Shenzhen rally past Nanjing

October 31, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian Sturgeons edged the Shanghai Sharks 112-107, while the Shenzhen Aviators completed an 89-80 comeback win over the Nanjing Monkey Kings to stay unbeaten in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Monday.

Fujian benefited from their rivals' sloppy start to take a 29-22 lead in the first quarter, while Shanghai started to sneak up on Fujian in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to five points at halftime.

Following a seesaw rivalry for five minutes in the third quarter, Fujian began to pull away to lead by 16 points through consecutive attacks at the rim. But three-pointers from Luo Hanchen and Li Tianrong helped Shanghai pull within eight points heading into the fourth quarter.

Shanghai continued their rhythm to open the last quarter with a 6-0 scoring dash, only to see Fujian players on fire from behind the arc to help their team prevail.

Fujian sank 20 three-pointers from 45 attempts. Sharpshooter Chen Linjian led the way with five for a game-high 29 points. Five Shanghai players scored in double digits, led by Noah Vonleh's 27.

Trailing 18-23 after the first quarter, Shenzhen rode on a big fourth quarter to emerge victorious, outscoring Nanjing 27-17 down the stretch.

Shenzhen showcased their balanced offense with four players reaching double figures, rendering Nanjing duo Antonio Blakeney's game-high 27 points and Wang Lanqin's 21 in vain.

Shenzhen joins the defending champion Liaoning Flying Leopards and the Beijing Ducks as unbeaten sides after four rounds of games in the current campaign.

Also on Monday, Zou Yuchen had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and Kay Felder registered a double-double of 19 points and 21 assists, as the Beijing Royal Fighters managed a 105-97 victory over the Jiangsu Dragons.

