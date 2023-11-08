Inaugural International Basketball Expo opens in Jinjiang

Xinhua) 16:23, November 08, 2023

JINJIANG, China, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural International Basketball Expo has opened at the Jinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in SE China's Fujian province on Wednesday.

Yao Ming, president of the Chinese Basketball Association, sent his wishes to the expo that is running from November 8 to 12 through a video.

The first edition of the International Basketball Expo integrates basketball achievements and history in China, basketball industry collaboration, basketball cultures and more, to showcase the development of Chinese basketball, striving to bring together various sectors of society and create a basketball enthusiasts' carnival.

The Expo, also known as "China BOOM" based on the dimensions of "Basketball," "Original," "Opportunity," and "Master," is divided into five main sections: professional basketball, women's basketball, street basketball, youth basketball, and rural basketball.

The "Chinese Basketball Culture Exhibition," covering over 2,000 square meters, presents ten major sections, including the history of Chinese basketball, China's four major professional basketball leagues, and the Chinese Basketball Hall of Fame.

Events such as the Super 3 League Finals, the awarding ceremony of China's national 3x3 basketball team, the women's basketball competition "Lucky Seven" finals, Li-Ning Basketball Academy Experience Day, Jinjiang's "Village BA" Challenge, and other events will be staged during the expo.

The expo has attracted 21 sponsors and service providers, including Anta, Li-Ning, TCL, and Wilson. Under Armour, 361, Kelme, and other sports brands along with Chinese basketball technology and training brands are also participating in the exhibition.

