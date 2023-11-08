Highlights of 2023-2024 season of CBA league
Akil Mitchell (C) of Ningbo Rockets competes during the 7th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Ningbo Rockets at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Frank Bartley (front) of Qingdao Eagles competes during the 7th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Ningbo Rockets at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Damyean Dotson (C) of Ningbo Rockets goes for a lay-up during the 7th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Ningbo Rockets at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
