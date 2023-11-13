Zhang Zhenlin shines as Liaoning extends unbeaten run

Xinhua) 08:45, November 13, 2023

Zhang Zhenlin (C) of Liaoning Flying Leopards vies for the ball during the 9th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Beijing Ducks at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, north China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Zhenlin's 27-point performance propelled the Liaoning Flying Leopards to their eighth consecutive victory, overcoming the Beijing Ducks 109-91 in the ninth round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League on Sunday.

Liaoning dominated the first half, with Zhang penetrating the paint for consecutive points to help Liaoning lead 50-43 at halftime.

In the second half, Liaoning intensified their teamwork, with Li Xiaoxu and Zhang collaborating on three-pointers.

As the game closed to the end, Zhang made a slam dunk in a fast break to the cheers of the crowd. Zhang also contributed six rebounds and five assists. Fan Ziming led Beijing with 17 points.

In another tough game, the Shanxi Loongs and the Zhejiang Lions put up a relentless battle until the last minutes. With just a slim 2-point lead for Zhejiang as time was running out, drama unfolded.

Zhang Ning, fouled by Cameron Oliver, was awarded three free throws and made all of them, clinching a nail-biting 101-100 victory for Shanxi on their home court.

In other matches on Sunday, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls defeated the Tianjin Pioneers 130-97, the Fujian Sturgeons triumphed over the Jilin Northeast Tigers 94-84, the Guangdong Southern Tigers outperformed the Nanjing Monkey Kings 121-107, and the Shenzhen Leopards narrowly edged out the Shandong Heroes 103-102.

