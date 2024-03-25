CBA: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Guangdong Southern Tigers

Xinhua) 09:18, March 25, 2024

Jakarr Sampson (below) of Beijing Royal Fighters falls on the court during the 47th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2023-2024 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Clarence Weems (1st R) of Guangdong Southern Tigers grabs the ball during the 47th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2023-2024 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Kay Felder of Beijing Royal Fighters reacts during the 47th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2023-2024 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Zhou Qi (C) of Guangdong Southern Tigers competes against Zou Yuchen of Beijing Royal Fighters during the 47th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2023-2024 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Grant Riller of Beijing Royal Fighters reacts during the 47th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2023-2024 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Kay Felder (top R) of Beijing Royal Fighters vies with Zhou Qi (top L) of Guangdong Southern Tigers during the 47th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2023-2024 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

