Yao Ming on the Village BA: rural basketball tournaments' hot popularity reflects economic development
(People's Daily App) 15:38, March 11, 2024
Yao Ming, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), talked about the relationship between basketball and the economy, saying that rural basketball tournaments' hot popularity reflects economic development.
