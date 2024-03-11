Yao Ming on the Village BA: rural basketball tournaments' hot popularity reflects economic development

(People's Daily App) 15:38, March 11, 2024

Yao Ming, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), talked about the relationship between basketball and the economy, saying that rural basketball tournaments' hot popularity reflects economic development.

(Produced by Wang Zi, Xie Runjia, Liang Peiyu, Wang Xiangyu)

