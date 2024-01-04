Basketball games boost rural development, foster sports culture

People's Daily Online, January 04, 2024

Since 2023, mass sports events like the "Cun Chao" (Village Super League) and "Village BA" (rural basketball games) have significantly increased in popularity, making sports a central part of life for many people.

Every rural basketball game in 2023 drew a packed crowd of enthusiastic spectators.

In southwest China's Guizhou Province, local art groups and women transformed into cheerleaders, adding to the lively atmosphere of sporting events. In northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the aroma of roasted lamb filled the air, offering spectators a unique culinary experience while enjoying the games.

A rural basketball game attracts a large number of spectators. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The games were livestreamed on popular online platforms such as Kuaishou.

A basketball game in Xiaozhai village, Anshun city, Guizhou, in June 2023 became an internet sensation, attracting over 300 million views on Kuaishou. Videos related to the game were watched 450 million times.

A village basketball game in Ningxia in September 2023 garnered over 320 million views, with related videos watched 470 million times. A recent event in south China’s Guangdong Province had over 300 million views, and videos related to the game were watched 720 million times.

Rural basketball games have injected new energy into grassroots sports and ignited a passion for physical fitness. Held in local communities, they also provide a platform for showcasing local agricultural products, contributing to rural revitalization.

Village BA events now connect local businesses with short video platforms, using the competition to stimulate economic development and better serve local communities.

During the Guangdong event, a livestreaming session was launched to sell New Year's goods. The sales revenue generated during the livestreaming session will be donated to support earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction in northwest China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

A rural basketball game is held in a village. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

To enhance the games' impact and improve the participants' experience, host regions have upgraded basketball courts and their surroundings, including reception areas, athlete facilities, parking lots, and snack booths. This has spurred growth in local industries such as agriculture, tourism, catering, accommodation, and cultural creativity, leading to increased employment opportunities.

According to data from the investment promotion bureau of Taijiang county, Guizhou, since 2023, a large number of out-of-province entrepreneurs have visited and conducted research in the county. These visits have led to the signing of 16 investment contracts, with a combined investment value of 2.16 billion yuan ($302 million).

Rural basketball games not only raise awareness of sports among the public but also promote the widespread use of standardized sports facilities, infrastructure improvements, and the establishment of regional sports organizations.

