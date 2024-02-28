Home>>
A dance of international friendship
(People's Daily App) 16:36, February 28, 2024
On Monday, China's Village Super League team held a friendly match with a French youth team in Rongjiang, Guizhou Province. After the game, football players from both sides danced a local traditional dance together. The Village Super League, dubbed "Cun Chao," is a hit in China and the world for its popularity and festive atmosphere, and even became a bridge for international exchange.
(Source: Shijie App)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
