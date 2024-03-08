China's Shenzhen to host 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The FIBA Regional Office - Asia announced on Thursday that the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in Shenzhen, China from July 13-20, 2025.

This is the fourth time for a city of China to host the region's flagship women's national team competition. The previous three were Wuhan in 2015, Qinhuangdao in 2005, and Shanghai in 1984.

The city of Shenzhen hosted the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Draw Ceremony and Group G games, and the U18 Women's Asia Cup 2004. The city will also host the U18 Women's Asia Cup 2024.

"As we confirm Shenzhen as the proud host of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025, we celebrate the return of China to the forefront of basketball in the region," said FIBA Executive Director for Asia, Hagop Khajirian.

"This reflects not only China's rich basketball heritage but also its unwavering commitment to advancing the women's game. We look forward to an event that will inspire generations of athletes and fans alike."

"With its passionate basketball community, we are looking forward to seeing Shenzhen provide an unparalleled experience for players and spectators," added Khajirian.

China were crowned at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup to end their 12-year wait for the title with a 73-71 victory over Japan in the final on July 2.

