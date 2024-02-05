China holds Basketball Hall of Fame induction

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China Basketball Hall of Fame induction was held in Yan'an, northwest China's Shannxi Province on Sunday.

The inductees are six players, including Huang Boling, Zhang Weiping and Kuang Lubin, and female athletes Li Shihua, Liu Qing and Li Xin. Liu Guiyi and Chen Daohong were inducted as outstanding coaches, and Gong Peishan as a "special contributor."

China's women's team who took a historical silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, and the "Battle Basketball Team" of the 120th Division of the Eighth Route Army were inducted as "outstanding collective" and "special tribute collective" respectively.

Liu Qing received the "outstanding collective" trophy from Chinese Basketball Association president Yao Ming.

The ceremony kicked off with video congratulations from basketball pioneers Zhang Changlu, Yang Boyong and Cheng Shichun.

