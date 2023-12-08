CBA roundup: Beijing rallies past Shanxi, Shandong smashes Jiangsu

December 08, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Marcus Keene scored 29 points to help the Beijing Ducks rally past the Shanxi Loongs 117-97, while the Shandong Heroes decisively defeated the Jiangsu Dragons 116-95 in the 13th round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA League) on Thursday.

Following his crucial last shot in the previous game, Keene appeared more attuned to the CBA rhythm as he sank six 3-pointers to amass 29 points against Shanxi. Zhang Cairen contributed 17 points for Beijing, and Fan Ziming added 14.

The Ducks' veteran Zhai Xiaochuan delivered 12 points and secured 11 rebounds, with a couple of overhead offensive rebounds to energize the court. In the fourth quarter, the 30-year-old made a bold drive to the basket and attempted to posterize the defenders. Although the ball didn't go through, the arena experienced renewed excitement.

On Shanxi's side, Ge Zhaobao led with a team-high 19 points, but the center managed only three rebounds for the entire game. Xing Zheqiang scored 18 points, and former 76ers guard Alexey Shved recorded a double-double of 12 points and 15 assists.

The victory propelled Beijing to fifth place in the rankings with nine wins and four losses, while Shanxi fell to ninth place with eight wins and five losses.

In other matches, Gao Shiyan's 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists helped the Shandong Heroes overcome the Jiangsu Dragons 116-95, and the Fujian Sturgeons prevailed over the Qingdao Eagles 96-88. Qingdao's Yang Hansen impressed with a remarkable 19 points, 25 rebounds, and eight assists, coming shortly after Portland Trail Blazers' scouts visited the CBA.

