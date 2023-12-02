Highlights of 2023-2024 CBA season match
Liu Tianyi (C) of Jilin Northeast Tigers competes during the 11th round match between Jilin Northeast Tigers and Zhejiang Lions at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Derrick Walton (R) of Zhejiang Lions competes during the 11th round match between Jilin Northeast Tigers and Zhejiang Lions at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Derrick Walton (L) of Zhejiang Lions competes during the 11th round match between Jilin Northeast Tigers and Zhejiang Lions at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Dezmine Wells (L) of Jilin Northeast Tigers competes during the 11th round match between Jilin Northeast Tigers and Zhejiang Lions at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Dai Huaibo of Jilin Northeast Tigers competes during the 11th round match between Jilin Northeast Tigers and Zhejiang Lions at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Photos
