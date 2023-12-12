Highlights of 2023-2024 NBA regular season matches
Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) of Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the United States, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
DeMar DeRozan of Chicago Bulls dunks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the United States, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
DeMar DeRozan (L) of Chicago Bulls vies with Brook Lope of Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the United States, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio Spurs dunks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in Houston, the United States, on Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Victor Wembanyama (R) of San Antonio Spurs blocks the ball during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in Houston, the United States, on Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Alperen Sengun (L) of Houston Rockets goes for a layup during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in Houston, the United States, on Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
