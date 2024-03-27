CBA Roundup: Liaoning beat Xinjiang, Golden Bulls bag 8th straight win

Xinhua) 10:23, March 27, 2024

Eric Moreland (C) of Liaoning Flying Leopards breaks through during the 48th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

TIANJIN, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Han Dejun's three-point play helped league leaders the Liaoning Flying Leopards beat the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 96-85, while the Zhejiang Golden Bulls bagged their 8th straight win after a 105-81 win to the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Tuesday.

Sitting first and second in the table, Liaoning and Xinjiang were well-aware of the importance of their head-to-head encounter.

The two sides staged a tough game. Liaoning opened the match with an 18-6 run, and Xinjiang managed to fight back thanks to straight baskets from Dominique Jones. Abdusalam Abdurexit led Xinjiang to a 10-2 run in the second period for a 48-43 halftime lead.

The Flying Leopards narrowed the gap to four points after three quarters, and Han Dejun's three-point play with 2:15 remaining helped Liaoning regain a double-digit lead, putting the game beyond their rivals' reach.

Zhang Zhenlin and Kyle Fogg each collected 21 points for Liaoning, while Zhao Jiwei registered a double-double of 12 points and 13 assists. On the Xinjiang side, Lindell Wigginton topped the scoring with 22 points, followed by Abdusalam's 16.

In another highly anticipated match, Zhejiang outscored Fujian 30-16 in the third quarter for an 82-56 lead, and Lu Wenbo's three-pointer with 4:29 to play powered Zhejiang to a 102-72 lead en route to a comfortable victory.

Six Zhejiang players scored in double digits, Cheng Shuaipeng scored a game-high 20 points, while Lu Wenbo added 16 points for Zhejiang.

Also on Tuesday, the Shanghai Sharks defeated the Shenzhen Aviators 111-97, the Guangzhou Loong Lions edged the Zhejiang Lions 120-103, the Shandong Heroes downed the Beijing Royal Fighters 111-85, and the Tianjin Pioneers smashed the Jiangsu Dragons 129-111.

Eric Moreland (R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards shoots during the 48th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Kyle Fogg (C) of Liaoning Flying Leopards goes up for a basket during the 48th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Marial Shayok (L) of Shandong Heroes breaks through during the 48th round match between Shandong Heroes and Beijing Royal Fighters at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Grant Riller (R) of Beijing Royal Fighters goes for a lay-up during the 48th round match between Shandong Heroes and Beijing Royal Fighters at 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)