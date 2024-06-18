China's men's national 3x3 basketball team gears up for Paris Olympics

China's men's national 3x3 basketball team at their training camp on June 14. Photo: Global Times

On Friday afternoon, China's men's national 3x3 basketball team conducted its first open media session of the year during their training camp for the Paris Olympic Games. Head coach Wang Zhanyu underscored the urgency of preparing effectively for the upcoming games in Paris.

Zhang Ning, who resumed training on Thursday after completing his university studies during his vacation, will join Zhao Jiaren and Lu Wenbo next weekend at the Chengdu Basketball Masters Tournament.

"The primary challenge for the team right now is time," emphasized Wang. "Some players have just rejoined the team, so we need to capitalize on every moment to refine our tactics and strengthen team chemistry."

The 3x3 basketball competition at the Paris Olympic Games is scheduled from July 30 to August 5 at Place de la Concorde. With slightly over a month left, the training squad plans to participate in three tournaments to simulate competitive conditions.

"We will compete in Chengdu next weekend, Canada in early July, and Langfang in mid-July. Following these tournaments, we intend to proceed to a training camp in France for our final preparations before the Olympics," Wang added.

Last year, under the national team's strategy, Zhang Ning and his teammates played with various teams, partnering with international players and achieving significant success in top-tier FIBA events.

"Our players have gained invaluable experience from their international counterparts. We aim to showcase our distinctive style of play during our preparations," said Zhang Ning.

Yan Peng, participating in his second Olympic preparation cycle, observed that the team's competition has grown stronger since the last Olympics. However, he noted that the team's preparation this time is more comprehensive.

"Zhang Ning's skills in driving and shooting are exceptional, and he remains the core of our team," Yan emphasized.

The coaching staff will thoroughly assess the players' performance in both games and training sessions to determine the final roster for the Paris Olympic Games, considering their on-court combinations and effectiveness.

