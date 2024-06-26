We Are China

China announces basketball rosters for Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 16:10, June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Basketball Association announced on Wednesday its team rosters for the basketball and 3x3 basketball tournaments of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 16-player roster for women's basketball includes: Wang Siyu, Li Yueru, Li Meng, Li Yuan, Zhang Ru, Wu Tongtong, Luo Xinyu, Jin Weina, Tang Ziting, Tang Yu, Sun Mengran, Huang Sijing, Han Xu, Yang Liwei, Yang Shuyu, and Pan Zhenqi.

For women's 3x3 basketball, the selected players are Wan Jiyuan, Wang Lili, Zhang Zhiting, Chen Yujie, Chen Mingling, and Huang Kun.

The men's 3x3 basketball team includes Zhu Yuanbo, Zhang Ning, Zhao Jiaren, Yan Peng, Guo Hanyu, and Lu Wenbo.

According to the Olympic schedule, the Chinese women's basketball team will face Spain in their opening match on July 28.

The men's and women's 3x3 basketball competitions will take place at the Place de la Concorde in Paris from July 30 to August 5.

