Men's basketball match of Ford Ballin'24: China vs. Australia

Xinhua) 10:17, July 03, 2024

Du Runwang (front) of China takes a penalty shot during the men's basketball match of the Ford Ballin'24 between China and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Cui Xiaolong (R) of China vies with Chris Goulding of Australia during the men's basketball match of the Ford Ballin'24 between China and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Cui Xiaolong (bottom) of China falls during the men's basketball match of the Ford Ballin'24 between China and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Yu Jiahao (top) of China dunks during the men's basketball match of the Ford Ballin'24 between China and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Liao Sanning (R) of China vies with Dyson Daniels of Australia during the men's basketball match of the Ford Ballin'24 between China and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Chinese Basketball Association president Yao Ming reacts before the men's basketball match of the Ford Ballin'24 between China and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Wang Lanqin (front) of China competes during the men's basketball match of the Ford Ballin'24 between China and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)