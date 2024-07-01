FIBA U18 Women's Asian Cup 2024: China vs. Australia

Xinhua) 13:38, July 01, 2024

Members of team China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the final match between China and Australia at the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Cup 2024 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Peng Zhigang/Xinhua)

Saffron Shiels (R) of Australia competes during the final match between China and Australia at the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Cup 2024 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Peng Zhigang/Xinhua)

Zhang Ziyu (R) of China shoots the ball during the final match between China and Australia at the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Cup 2024 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Peng Zhigang/Xinhua)

Li Yuqian (L) of China competes during the final match between China and Australia at the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Cup 2024 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Peng Zhigang/Xinhua)

Zhang Ziyu (C) of China competes during the final match between China and Australia at the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Cup 2024 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Peng Zhigang/Xinhua)

Players of team China cheer up before the final match between China and Australia at the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Cup 2024 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Peng Zhigang/Xinhua)

Saffron Shiels (3rd L) of Australia goes for a lay-up during the final match between China and Australia at the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Cup 2024 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Peng Zhigang/Xinhua)

Members of team Australia celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the final match between China and Australia at the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Cup 2024 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Peng Zhigang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)