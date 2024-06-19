China-Australia trade full of wine aromas

Xinhua) 08:15, June 19, 2024

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Australia, one of the main wine production countries in the world, is famous for its wine with special flavor cultivated by its local environment and climate.

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2020 shows the spring view of a vineyard near Canberra, capital of Australia. (Photo by Xu Xiuzhen/Xinhua)

South Australia produces more than half of the country's wine. Coonawarra is a boutique wine region in South Australia, particularly with Cabernet Sauvignon wine favored by many around the world.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows a view of the winery Rymill Coonawarra in Coonawarra, South Australia. (Photo by Li Ting/Xinhua)

A Chinese private enterprise has acquired the long-established, large-scale winery, Rymill Coonawarra, and retained all the original technical staff of the winery to continue the tradition and style of local wines.

This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2021 shows the to-be-harvested grapes at Rymill Coonawarra's vineyard in South Australia. (Xinhua)

A staff harvests grapes at Rymill Coonawarra's vineyard in South Australia, on March 16, 2022. (Xinhua)

A staff of Rymill Coonawarra testes wine in a laboratory in Coonawarra, South Australia, on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Li Ting/Xinhua)

People taste wine at Rymill Coonawarra's cellar door in South Australia, on June 5, 2024. (Photo by Li Ting/Xinhua)

China's Ministry of Commerce announced at the end of March to lift anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian wine. The aroma of wine permeates the air of China-Australia trade since the re-entry of Australian bottled wine into the Chinese market starting from the end of March.

Teusner Winery's staff move wine barrels in a warehouse in Barossa Valley, South Australia, on May 30, 2024. (Xinihua/Zhang Jianhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows wine of Rymill Coonawarra loaded into containers to be shipped to China at the container yard of Port Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Lyu Huijuan/Xinhua)

Most of the wine imported from Australia to China are from South Australia. In this April, the total value of wine imported from this region reached 80 million Australian dollars (about 52.94 million U.S. dollars). Wine has served as a delightful bond between China and Australia.

People visit the Australia wine exhibiting area during the Vinexpo Asia 2024 in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Exhibitors taste wine at the exhibiting area of Penfolds during the Vinexpo Asia 2024 in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Rymill Coonawarra's Management Consultant Li Jie (L) exchanges with a visitor during the Vinexpo Asia 2024 in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

A customer selects Australian wine at a restaurant in Shanghai, east China, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on June 6, 2024 shows a cup of Australian wine served at a restaurant in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)