Chinese premier says China, Australia a close community of shared interests
(Xinhua) 16:38, June 18, 2024
PERTH, Australia, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday that China and Australia benefit from each other's development and are a close community of shared interests.
He made the remarks while attending the 7th China-Australia CEO Roundtable with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
China and Australia, Li said, enjoy complementary economic strengths and are natural partners for cooperation.
He said that bilateral cooperation also enjoys broad prospects and is an important force for stabilizing industrial and supply chains and boosting economic growth.
