Premier Li says greater development of China-Australia ties needs joint efforts

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that a greater development for China-Australia ties requires joint efforts from both sides.

Over the past few years, bilateral relations have returned to the right track after twists and turns, which was not easy to achieve, Li said when meeting with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick.

He emphasized the important role that the legislative bodies of both countries play in promoting bilateral ties.

The economic structures of China and Australia are highly complementary, and there is huge potential for bilateral cooperation, said Li, expressing the hope that the Parliament of Australia will actively support practical cooperation between the two countries and provide a sound legal guarantee and political atmosphere for that end.

Given the different history, culture and social systems of China and Australia, it is normal that the two countries have different views on some issues, and the key is to strengthen communication and dialogue to enhance understanding and dispel misgivings, said Li.

He emphasized that correct understanding should be built on the foundation of genuine knowledge.

China supports the legislative bodies of both countries in strengthening exchanges, he noted, adding that members of the Parliament of Australia are welcome to visit China more often to gain a firsthand understanding of China's development and changes, and play a positive role in enhancing correct mutual understanding.

Australia is glad to observe the positive momentum of stable development in its relationship with China, and the Parliament of Australia is ready to strengthen dialogue and communication with China to continuously boost bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries' people, according to Lines and Dick.

