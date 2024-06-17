Home>>
Beijing ready to continue panda protection cooperation with Canberra -- Premier Li
(Xinhua) 14:53, June 17, 2024
ADELAIDE, Australia, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Sunday that China is ready to continue cooperation with Australia on panda protection and research, and hopes that Australia will always be a friendly home for giant pandas.
He made the remarks when visiting the Adelaide Zoo for China-Australia cooperation in panda protection and research. Adelaide Zoo hosts Wang Wang and Fu Ni, the Southern Hemisphere's only pair of giant pandas.
Wang Wang and Fu Ni will return to China this year as agreed by the two sides, he noted.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Premier Li says China willing to enhance coordination, cooperation with Australia
- New pair of giant pandas to further bolster Sino-Australian relations
- China-Australia cooperation can cross Pacific, transcend differences: Premier Li
- Building closer China-Australia friendship through panda protection cooperation
- China-Australia mutual popularity on the rise, people call for strengthened cooperation in new energy, climate change: GT survey
- Chinese premier says communication, dialogue key for China, Australia to enhance understanding
- Premier Li says greater development of China-Australia ties needs joint efforts
- Chinese premier to visit New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia
- Chinese envoy to Australia suggests businesses to promote bilateral ties
- Australian commits funding to repair historic Chinese parade loong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.