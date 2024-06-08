Chinese envoy to Australia suggests businesses to promote bilateral ties

Xinhua) 11:11, June 08, 2024

CANBERRA, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian on Thursday suggested Chinese and Australian entrepreneurs and businesses deepen cooperation in traditional and emerging sectors and explore more possibilities in green innovation.

Xiao made the remarks in a keynote speech, themed "Consolidate the Foundation for China-Australia Economic and Trade Cooperation, to Steadily Promote the Development of Bilateral Relations", at the 2024 Australia-China Economic Cooperation Forum held in Melbourne.

The economic structures of China and Australia are highly complementary, and there is huge potential for economic and trade cooperation, Xiao told the audience, saying that after China and Australia successfully resolved the wine trade dispute earlier this year, Australian wine exports to China have grown rapidly, increasing by more than seven times year on year, making Australia China's third largest wine supplier.

"Facts have proven that strengthening China-Australia economic and trade cooperation will bring tangible benefits to the business communities of both countries, effectively promote steady economic growth and benefit the two peoples," said the Chinese diplomat.

He suggested business communities in the two countries deepen cooperation in traditional fields. In recent years, China-Australia cooperation in agriculture, energy, mining and other fields has made steady progress, and cooperation in tourism, education and other service industries is full of vitality, playing an important role in the stable development of China-Australia relations, Xiao said.

Second, Chinese and Australian entrepreneurs and businesses can blaze a trail in emerging sectors, Xiao said, noting that China is at present accelerating its pace of new quality productive forces. The two sides should give full play to the potential of the China-Australia free trade agreement and expand cooperation in emerging industries such as healthcare and new energy to jointly safeguard the global and regional free trade system, he said.

The Chinese ambassador also suggested business communities of both countries explore more possibilities in green innovation, saying that China is now stepping up the green transition and Australia is also striving to becoming a renewable energy superpower. Business communities of the two countries can seek opportunities to cooperate in clean energy, green transport, green manufacturing, digital economy, AI and other possible sectors, Xiao said.

"We are heading for a future where high-level exchanges between China and Australia are gradually getting back on track, leading bilateral relations to develop in the right direction," Xiao said at the forum, which was hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce in Australia Melbourne Branch with the theme of "Join Forces, Build Futures."

"We are ready to work with Australia to build a relationship based on equality, seeking common ground while shelving differences and win-win cooperation in the common interests of the two countries, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples," Xiao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)