China opposes Australia hyping up "China threat": spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:08, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Australia's hype-up of the so-called "China threat" is its pretext for developing military strength, and China resolutely opposes it, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding Australia's recent release of a national defense strategy document and the Australian defense minister's claims that China has deployed "coercive tactics."

Wu said China is willing to work with all relevant parties to build an Asian-Pacific family of unity and development and firmly opposes zero-sum game and bloc confrontation in any form.

Noting that the China-Australia relationship faces a new beginning, Wu said the Chinese side expects the Australian side to view China's development and strategic intentions in a correct way, discard the Cold War mentality, and make more contributions to regional peace and stability.

