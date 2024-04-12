China, South Australia to deepen cooperation

Xinhua) 10:33, April 12, 2024

CANBERRA, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China and South Australia will strengthen exchanges and dialogues in various fields such as low-carbon economy and green minerals.

China looks forward to being at the forefront of China-Australia cooperation in the field of green and low-carbon economy, Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian told Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas in a meeting on Tuesday.

China hopes to continue to expand cooperation and exchanges with South Australia in various fields, such as agriculture and food, education, science and technology, tourism and culture, Xiao said, adding China has a long history of friendship and cooperation with South Australia which has broad prospects.

Malinauskas said Australia and China have resolved the issue of wine export to China in a proper way, and the stability of the relationship between the two countries has benefited the people of South Australia, according to a press release issued by Chinese embassy in Canberra on Thursday.

South Australia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in renewable energy, green minerals and other areas on the basis of traditional economic, trade and education cooperation, and contribute to the bilateral cooperation in addressing climate change, Malinauskas said.

In another meeting on Tuesday with Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson, Xiao said local cooperation is the main force of China-Australia practical cooperation in various fields.

China expects South Australia to consolidate traditional cooperation with China in agriculture, tourism and education and continue to open up new frontiers of cooperation in new energy, science and technology, and healthcare for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, Xiao said.

Adamson said she was looking forward to visiting China to explore ways to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, green minerals and education.

The return of Australian wine to the Chinese market has benefited South Australia, Adamson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)