China welcomes Australia ending anti-dumping measures on wind towers

Xinhua) 11:05, March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes Australia's recent decision to suspend anti-dumping measures on Chinese wind towers, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

China and Australia have huge room for cooperation in terms of clean energy development, spokesperson He Yadong said, adding that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Australia to cope with global climate change.

"We hope that the Australian side will keep working with China to resolve trade differences through dialogue and cooperation, and terminate other trade remedy measures against China as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission recently released a final ruling notice, announcing the decision to terminate anti-dumping measures on wind towers imported from China, which are due to expire on April 16, 2024.

