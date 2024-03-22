China-Australia relations always enjoy broad public support: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:56, March 22, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd R), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Premier of the Australian state of New South Wales Chris Minns (2nd L) in Sydney, Australia, on March 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

SYDNEY, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China-Australia relations have its foundation among people of the two countries, always enjoying broad public support.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Premier of the Australian state of New South Wales Chris Minns in Sydney.

Wang noted that New South Wales has always been at the forefront of China-Australia exchanges, playing an exemplary role in cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Chinese foreign minister, the most significant impression he had during his visit to Australia was that no matter from the ruling or opposition party, the business community or the circle of strategists, governments or the general public, people all voiced their support for strengthening dialogue and cooperation between China and Australia in various fields.

Wang conveyed China's commitment to strengthening collaboration with Australia in traditional sectors such as energy, minerals, and agricultural and dairy products.

China is also ready to cooperate with Australia to tap new growth areas such as scientific and technological innovation, climate change response, and green transition, as well as to boost people-to-people exchanges in fields such as education and tourism, Wang said, hoping New South Wales to continue its pioneering role in deepening China-Australia cooperation.

Minns said that New South Wales has reaped numerous benefits from China's economic growth and Australia-China cooperation, and supports the improvement and development of Australia-China relations.

New South Wales is looking to further enhance exchanges with China at the sub-national level and increase cooperation in economy and trade, education, tourism, and natural resources, said the premier.

Minns also expressed his welcome for more Chinese students and tourists to the state.

