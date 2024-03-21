Chinese FM meets Australian opposition leader

Xinhua) 09:38, March 21, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Peter Dutton (C), leader of the federal opposition, in Canberra, Australia, March 20, 2024. Simon Birmingham, the opposition's foreign affairs spokesperson, was present. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

CANBERRA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wednesday met with Peter Dutton, leader of the federal opposition.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the development of China-Australia relations is the result of the joint efforts of all political parties in Australia.

China is willing to maintain communication and cooperation with friends from all walks of life in Australia, and work together to build a more mature, stable and fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.

Welcoming Wang's visit to Australia, Dutton and the opposition's foreign affairs spokesperson, Simon Birmingham, said the Australian Opposition is willing to strengthen communication with the Chinese side, enhance understanding, properly handle differences, deepen cooperation, and promote the further development of Australia-China relations.

