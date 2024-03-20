China's police chief meets Australian Federal Police commissioner

Xinhua) 08:43, March 20, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Reece Kershaw, Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Reece Kershaw, Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang said it is hoped that the two sides will follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, faithfully implement the Global Security Initiative, comprehensively deepen practical cooperation in law enforcement, jointly open a new chapter in law enforcement cooperation between China and Australia, and make new contributions to the development of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Kershaw expressed the willingness to enhance practical communication and cooperation in law enforcement with the Chinese side.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)