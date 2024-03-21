China's development opportunity for Australia, not threat: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:38, March 21, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with members of the Australia-China Parliamentary Group in Canberra, Australia, March 20, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

CANBERRA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Wednesday with members of the Australia-China Parliamentary Group, saying China's development is an opportunity for Australia, not a threat.

The journey since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries shows that China and Australia are partners, not rivals, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China is willing to work with Australia to enhance trust, minimize misunderstanding and eliminate interference, Wang said, adding members of the Australia-China Parliamentary Group are welcome to visit China more often.

At the meeting, the Australian parliamentarians said the Australia-China relationship is very important. They welcomed the significant improvement and progress in the Australia-China relationship in recent years.

The Australian Parliament supports the enhancement of dialogue and exchanges between Australia and China, and looks forward to the resumption and strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, education and other areas, they said, adding Chinese students and tourists are welcome to return to Australia.

