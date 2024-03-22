Exhibition showcasing female Chinese, Australian artists opens in Sydney

Visitors view artworks at the "Dialogue Between Chinese and Australian Women Artists" exhibition held in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by China Cultural Center in Sydney)

SYDNEY, March 22 (People’s Daily Online) -- The exhibition "Flow: Knowledge + Art + Culture - A Dialogue Between Chinese and Australian Women Artists" kicked off with an opening ceremony on March 21 at the China Cultural Center in Sydney.

Themed "Flow," the exhibition showcases the creative work of Chinese and Australian Indigenous female artists, including Gao Rong, Jingwei Bu, Mimi Tong, Jennifer Herd, and Joanne Currie Nalingu.

The artists use paintings, installations, videos, and sculptures to present their perspectives on history, culture, changing times, and the human condition from a female perspective. They also explore the unique role of knowledge, art, and culture in cross-cultural exchange.

"The exhibition showcases the consciousness and spiritual pursuits of contemporary female artists, enriches China-Australia artistic exchanges, and enhances cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," Liu Dong, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Sydney, said at the opening ceremony.

Liu Dong, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Sydney, gives a speech. (Photo/Zihan Xia)

"It highlights the significance of treating each other equally, encouraging communication and mutual learning, and advocating for inclusivity and sharing among diverse cultures," Liu added.

The exhibition marks the fourth collaboration between the China Cultural Center in Sydney and renowned Australian curator Nicholas Tsoutas.

Tsoutas, showcasing works from the artists, explained that only through a better understanding of each other's differences can people effectively promote the exchange of knowledge, art, and culture.

Renowned Australian curator Nicholas Tsoutas gives a speech. (Photo/Zihan Xia)

Artist Jingwei Bu presents her artwork "Pouring Tea Until It Is All Evaporated" to the audience. (Photo/Zihan Xia)

