China to lift anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine

Xinhua) 17:15, March 28, 2024

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday announced that the country will lift anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian wine from Friday.

Given the changes in the relevant wine market in China, it is no longer necessary to impose such tariffs on imports of wine originating in Australia, the ministry said in a statement.

The anti-dumping tariffs were imposed on March 28, 2021 for a five-year period.

