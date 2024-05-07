China's move to expel Australian naval helicopter reasonable, safe, legal: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 21:59, May 07, 2024

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Tuesday said the Chinese military's measure to expel an Australian naval helicopter over the international waters of Yellow Sea was reasonable, safe, professional, and legal.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when rebutting the claims made by Australian defense minister Richard Marles calling the Chinese fighter jet's "interception" of the helicopter on May 4 "a very serious incident."

According to Zhang, a Chinese naval fleet conducted training in relevant waters of China's Yellow Sea from May 3 to 4, during which Australian guided missile destroyer HMAS Hobart dispatched a ship-borne helicopter three times to conduct close-in reconnaissance and disturb the Chinese side's normal training activities.

The Chinese troops vocally warned the Australian helicopter and conducted legitimate, reasonable, professional, and safe operations to expel it, which fully complied with international law and practice.

"We urge the Australian side to truly respect China's sovereignty and security concerns, cease spreading false narratives, strictly constrain the operations of its naval and air forces, stop all dangerous provocations, and avoid undermining the overall relationship between the two countries and the two militaries," stressed the spokesperson.

