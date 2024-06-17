Home>>
Premier Li says China willing to enhance coordination, cooperation with Australia
(Xinhua) 13:30, June 17, 2024
CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that China is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with Australia at regional and international levels, calling for opposing camp confrontation and "new Cold War."
Li made the remarks during the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
