China-Australia cooperation can cross the Pacific, transcend differences -- Premier Li
ADELAIDE, Australia, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Sunday that so long as both sides cherish it, the cooperation between China and Australia can cross the vast Pacific Ocean, transcend differences, and achieve mutual achievements and win-win results.
He made the remarks when visiting the Adelaide Zoo for China-Australia cooperation in panda protection and research.
During the tour, Li noted that Adelaide Zoo hosts Wang Wang and Fu Ni, the Southern Hemisphere's only pair of giant pandas.
Although they are far away from home, they have been taken good care of and have settled down and lived happily in Australia, he said.
The pandas have become ambassadors of China-Australia relations and a symbol of the profound friendship between the two peoples, he added.
