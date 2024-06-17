Chinese premier says development of China-Australia ties in fundamental interests of two peoples

Xinhua) 16:41, June 17, 2024

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that the stable and continuous development of China-Australia relations best serves the fundamental interests of two peoples and is conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Australian Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton.

