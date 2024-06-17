China, Australia agree to properly manage differences -- Premier Li

June 17

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that the Chinese and Australian sides had a candid exchange of views on some issues concerning their differences, and have agreed to properly manage those differences in a manner consistent with the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

