Australia adheres to one-China policy, does not support "Taiwan independence", says Albanese

Xinhua) 16:38, June 17, 2024

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said here Monday that Australia adheres to the one-China policy and does not support "Taiwan independence."

Albanese made the remarks during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

