Premier Li says China's mega-market to provide important development opportunities for Australia, world

Xinhua) 16:45, June 17, 2024

CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that China is advancing Chinese modernization in all respects through high-quality development, and its mega-market will continuously unleash new demands and growth vitality, which will provide important development opportunities for Australia and the rest of the world.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Governor-General of Australia David Hurley.

